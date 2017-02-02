Porzingis Takes His Rare Abilities to NOLA for the Taco Bell Skills Challenge

Early in January, Kristaps Porzingis hinted at a possible appearance at one of the events during All-Star Saturday Night. On Thursday night, the league confirmed, the Unicorn will get a chance to show off all of his incredible abilities at the Taco Bell Skills Challenge.

Last year, the format was altered as the contestants battled in a single elimination tournament format. The twist involved a guard and frontcourt player guaranteed to square off in the final. This year’s participants are: Porzingis, DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid, Isaiah Thomas, Gordon Hayward, Devin Booker, and John Wall.

The 7-3 Porzingis is a modern marvel with his overall skill-set. The second-year standout is a rare player that can run the floor, shoot from deep, and swat shots at an extreme height. This season, Porzingis is averaging 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and two blocked shots per game. The big man is also connecting on 37.9 percent of his five attempts from the arc and 45 percent from the floor.

Stay tuned to Knicks.com for comprehensive coverage during All-Star weekend in New Orleans.