Porzingis Selected to the Risings Stars Challenge in New Orleans

Kristaps Porzingis is heading to NOLA. The second-year rising star was selected to the World Team for the second straight year and will represent the New York Knicks at All-Star Weekend in New Orleans.

The 21-year old is averaging 18.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game this season in 39 outings. Porzingis is the only player in NBA history with 200 blocks and 150 3-pointers this early in his career. Additionally, the 7-3 standout is hitting a remarkable 38.8 percent from downtown on 5.2 attempts this year while redefining the position.

In last year’s USA vs. World tilt, Porzingis poured in 30 points on 12-for-16 shooting from the floor. The 2017 game will feature a stacked roster for the World squad, including Joel Embiid, Dante Exum, Buddy Hield, Nikola Jokic, Trey Lyles, Emmanuel Mudiay, Jamal Murray, Domantas Sabonis, and Dario Saric. Team USA is led by Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell, Myles Turner, and Brandon Ingram.

Stay tuned to Knicks.com for comprehensive coverage of all the All-Star festivities starting on February 16.