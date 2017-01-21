PHX 107, NYK 105: Melo Misses Last-Second Shot, Suns Escape with Road Win

How It Happened:

After a furious offensive start to the Saturday night matchup between the Suns and Knicks, the fourth quarter became a defensive battle. Both squads combined for 63 first quarter points, Phoenix tallied 31 in the second, and New York posted 35 in the third. In the final act, the two teams combined for 32 points while the road team narrowly defeated the Knicks 107-105. New York seemed to bottle up the momentum late in the game when Courtney Lee smashed a one-handed dunk with 5:30 remaining in the fourth quarter to give the orange and blue a five-point advantage. However, Devin Booker scored seven points in the final two minutes to provide Phoenix with a 107-105 lead and only six seconds on the game clock. The Knicks had one last possession to either get the win or tie the ball game. Ron Baker inbounded to Carmelo Anthony and his 3-point attempt rimmed in and out in heartbreaking fashion as Phoenix completed the season series sweep. Booker finished with 26 points, Eric Bledsoe scored 23, and former Knick Tyson Chandler grabbed 16 boards.

Knick of the Night:

Anthony followed up Thursday’s big night with another prolific offensive performance. In tonight’s game, Anthony posted 31 points on 52.9 percent shooting to go along with seven rebounds and six assists.

Notables:

Rose registered another 20-point evening with 26 in 36 minutes of action. Kristaps Porzingis scored 14 while returning to the starting lineup.

News and Notes:

Joakim Noah returned for a two-game absence as he was dealing with a sore left ankle. The big man was all over the glass with 15 rebounds, including seven on the offensive glass.

Statistically Speaking:

New York put together a strong performance from downtown by hitting 11-of-21 behind the arc. One major disparity between the two teams was the free throw attempts. The Knicks shot 16 free throws as a team while Phoenix attempted 27 shots from the charity stripe.

Next Up:

The Knicks will hit the road again tomorrow with a trip to Indianapolis for the Monday night tilt against the Pacers. Following Monday’s contest, the squad will then head to Dallas to conclude the two-game road trip on Wednesday night.