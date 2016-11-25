NYK 113, CHA 111: Melo’s Clutch Play Lifts Knicks Past Hornets in OT

How It Happened:

The fans at Madison Square Garden were treated to a post Thanksgiving Day thriller on Friday night. New York fought back from a 13-point deficit in the third quarter as they reeled off an 18-2 run to take back the lead heading to the final stanza. The fourth quarter featured a back-and-forth affair that featured clutch buckets from Carmelo Anthony and Derrick Rose to give the Knicks a three-point advantage with just 22.7 seconds to go in the contest. However, Kemba Walker completed an old fashioned three-point play to tie the game and send it to overtime.

In the extra session, both teams exchanged body blows and with the game tied at 111-111, the Knicks had a golden opportunity to secure the win. As the clock dripped down to three seconds, Anthony worked in isolation and sunk a fading midrange jumper to provide the 113-111 lead for the home team. Rose then got a piece of Walker’s game-winning corner 3-pointer attempt and New York celebrated a hard fought 113-111 overtime win. The Knicks are now 8-7 on the season and are currently riding a six-game home winning streak and three consecutive victories.

Knick of the Night:

Anthony was on point all night. The All-Star racked up 35 points on 14-of-25 shooting from the floor that included 3-of-6 shots from downtown. Along with the clutch buckets, Anthony snatched a team-high 14 boards, dished out five assists, and recorded two steals in the win.

Notables:

Kristaps Porzingis scored 16 points, Rose added 16 as well, and Justin Holiday finished with nine points off the pine.

News and Notes:

Joakim Noah returned to action tonight after missing two games due to an illness. The big man played 18 minutes and grabbed eight rebounds. Lance Thomas did not suit up as he continues to rehab from ankle issues.

Statistically Speaking:

This incredibly entertaining game featured 22 lead changes and 17 times it was tied.

Next Up:

The Knicks will jump on a plane for Charlotte directly after tonight’s contest. In a rare back-to-back situation, both teams will square off again on Saturday night.