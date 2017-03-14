NYK 87, IND 81: Knicks Fight Back, Notch Season Series Win Over Pacers

How It Happened:

Down 13 points in the third quarter, the Knicks faced a daunting task against a team in search of the season series victory and crucial positioning in the Eastern Conference playoff race. New York fought back from the double-digit deficit in the third frame with a 14-5 run to conclude the period and trimmed Indiana’s lead to just two points. The Knicks finished strong by outscoring the Pacers 41-22 from the 9:08 mark of the third quarter to the final buzzer. Carmelo Anthony found his groove after a slow start by scoring 15 of his 22 in the fourth period to lift New York to the 87-81 win.

Knick of the Night:

Anthony hit 47 percent from the floor and dropped 3-of-6 shots from downtown en route to the 22-point performance. He added 13 boards in 41 minutes of action to help New York snap a two-game slide.

Notables:

Willy Hernangomez was instrumental off the pine with 13 points and a game-high 16 boards. Derrick Rose finished with 16 points.

News and Notes:

Kristaps Porzingis was forced to the locker room after suffering a contused left thigh at the 11:25 mark of the fourth quarter. The second-year man posted 11 points and three swats prior to the injury.

Statistically Speaking:

New York dominated the second half of play by holding Indiana to just 29 points while the home team racked up 45. The orange and blue limited the Pacers to 26.1 percent shooting from the floor and 3-of-15 behind the arc in an impressive second half defensive effort.

Next Up:

The Knicks will remain in the city before a Thursday night contest against the Nets at the Garden. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 PM with all of the coverage on MSG Network.