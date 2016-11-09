NYK 110, BKN 96: Melo Catches Fire in Third Quarter as Knicks Dispatch Nets at MSG

How It Happened:

The Knicks fought through a sluggish start and looked to their All-Star for the keys to the ignition. Carmelo Anthony jumpstarted the offense with 14 of his 22 points in the third quarter to propel the Knicks back on top of the Nets after falling behind by as much as 14 points. New York held the gun slinging Nets to just 16 points in the third frame. To start the fourth quarter, the Knicks jumped all over Brooklyn on a 20-7 run as the lead ballooned to 14 in favor of the orange and blue. New York never looked back after the second half surge and defended its home court in the 110-96 victory.

Knick of the Night:

Melo scored 14 consecutive points in dominant fashion in the third quarter. The Knicks leading scorer for the season shifted the momentum by putting the team on his back and racking up perimeter buckets in the process. Melo also snatched seven boards as New York outrebounded Brooklyn 50-41 in the win.

Statistically Speaking:

Brandon Jennings’ 11 assists off the bench is the most for a Knick since Toney Douglas in the 2010-11 season.

Notables:

Kristaps Porzingis provided a spark once again for the orange and blue. The second-year big man registered 21 points on an efficient 7-of-15 shooting from the floor. The 7-3 Porzingis drilled 50 percent of his attempts from long distance, including back-to-back long bombs that kept the home team rolling in the second half of action.

News and Notes:

Tonight, the Knicks celebrated Hoops for Troops in honor of those in the military that served the United States. Members of the team wore special socks to pay homage to the troops and Sergeant First Class veteran Luciano Yulfo with a surprise service dog in the first half.

Next Up:

The Knicks will have a day to prepare for another Eastern Conference tilt on the docket. On Thursday afternoon, New York will depart for Boston where they will square off against the Celtics on Friday night.