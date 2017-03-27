NYK 109, DET 95: Knicks Cruise Past Pistons in Win at MSG

How It Happened:

Carmelo Anthony returned from a two-game absence to provide a jolt of offense to the Knicks on Monday night at MSG. The All-Star scored 17 of his 19 points in the first half while Kristaps Porzingis produced 19 to give the home team a 64-59 advantage. New York then unleashed a 15-0 run to start the third quarter, building a 20-point advantage over a Pistons team that had lost six of their last seven heading into the contest. The Knicks eventually outscored Detroit 25-15 in the third frame and cruised to a 109-95 victory.

Knick of the Night:

Porzingis finished with 25 points on 10-for-16 shooting from the floor, eight rebounds, three blocks, and two steals in a well-rounded performance.

Notables:

Derrick Rose dropped a game-high 27 points, Anthony added 21, and Willy Hernangomez posted 15 in the win.

News and Notes:

Lance Thomas did not play due to a sore hip. The Knicks forward missed his third straight game.

Statistically Speaking:

The offense was spectacular for the New York on Monday night as the squad recorded 26 assists and just 13 turnovers. The orange and blue connected on 53.6 percent of its shots from the floor en route to snapping a five-game losing skid.

Next Up:

The Knicks will practice at MSG Training Center on Tuesday afternoon before a home game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night. Make sure to tune to the Knicks Facebook for a live stream with the ’84 team at 4 PM