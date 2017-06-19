NBA Draft Prospect Profile: Terrance Ferguson

The Path

Terrance Ferguson moved to Dallas from Tulsa early in his life and played his high school ball at Prime Prep Academy. The top 15 high school standout earned a spot in the McDonald’s All-American game and received several offers from the top college basketball programs around the nation. In a rare alternate route to pro basketball, Ferguson initially signed a letter of intents at Alabama and Arizona before deciding to skip college and play overseas. Ferguson signed a deal with the Adelaide 36ers last season, effectively participating in professional basketball for the Australian team. His minutes were limited in a professional setting as opposed to a season at the college level where he would have most likely received a starting spot. After one season with the 36ers off the bench, Ferguson decided to enter the 2017 NBA Draft.

Strengths

The sample size is small for Ferguson due to his bench role on the 36ers. However, Ferguson is a gifted athlete that meets the requirements to play at the next level from an athletic perspective. At 6’7”, Ferguson is considered a streaky offensive player with a solid jump-shot from the field and beyond the arc. Ferguson’s leaping ability translates to his jumper where he can rise high above defenders. Draftexpress believes he will excel as a jump shooter from the corners, which is coveted by NBA teams seeking an NBA wing. Scouts have also detailed Ferguson’s competitive nature on the defensive side of the floor as a positive sign for a squad selecting him in the first round.

Next Level

Ferguson is considered a project and the hope is he could turn into the modern 3-and-D wing in the NBA. Currently, mock draft projections have him going late in the first round.

What They’re Saying

“What’s impressive is how mature of a team player he’s been so far, as he rarely tries to do things outside of his comfort zone, and has been a very willing ball-mover looking to make the extra pass.” – DraftExpress