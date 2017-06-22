NBA Draft Prospect Profile: Luke Kennard

The Path

Luke Kennard earned a spot as a top 25 recruit while playing high school basketball in Ohio. In fact, he was named the 2015 Parade National Player of the Year and a 2015 McDonald’s All-American. Kennard averaged 11.8 points as a freshman before increasing his output by eight points per game last season. He also averaged 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists in the midst of a first team All-ACC campaign. Kennard decided to forego his final two seasons at Duke and enter his name in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Strengths

Kennard is a crafty ball handler that seems to make all the right decisions. Basketball IQ is a key strength for this 21-year old and his two seasons in Durham were proof of that claim. Solid shooting mechanics to go along with a quick release and precise footwork provides the tools for Kennard’s impressive jumper. He’s also adept at working off screens to get to ideal locations on the floor.

Next Level

Teams will want to see defensive improvement from Kennard but he remains a top 15 player in the most recent mock drafts. His size and weight are on par with the prototypical shooting guards in the NBA. Additionally, NBA teams might be attracted by Kennard’s stellar numbers while competing against high level completion and under the wing of a legendary head coach at Duke.

Statistically Speaking

Kennard’s Offensive Rating: 130.6

What They’re Saying

“Kennard possesses outstanding scoring instincts from all over the court, but his advantage on offense with his elite-level shot-making ability.” -- DraftExpress