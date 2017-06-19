NBA Draft Prospect Profile: Jarrett Allen

The Path

Jarrett Allen enjoyed a sparkling prep career at St. Stephen’s Episcopal High School where he captured two state championships. The Texas native averaged 20 points, 13 boards, and five blocks during his senior season and opted to remain in the state for his collegiate career. At the University of Texas, Allen averaged 13.4 points and 8.4 rebound with some standout performances against Kansas (20 points, 11 rebounds) and Baylor 20 points, nine rebounds) during his senior season. On April 11, Allen officially declared for the draft after not hiring an agent early in the process. He departs Texas after one season, averaging 32.1 minutes per game at the center position.

Strengths

From a physical standpoint, Allen is one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2017 class. At 6’10”, Allen owns a remarkable 7’5” wingspan to go along with a wide frame to build on when he reaches the NBA. At the college level, Allen swatted 1.5 shots per game and he projects to be a solid interior defender. Scouts believe he can develop as a defender on the perimeter when switching in pick-and-roll scenarios. His quick feet and surprising agility should allow him to transition to the NBA. Offensively, Allen has large hands to handle high lobs at the rim for alley-oop opportunities while dealing with passes in heavy traffic.

Next Level

Allen is floating around the lottery teams in the latest mock drafts. He’s most likely a draft pick between 12-16 on June 22. The squad that drafts Allen will receive an NBA-ready athlete with significant upside to have an impact on both sides of the floor.

Statistically Speaking

Allen ranked No. 3 in total rebounds per game in the Big 12 and first in field goal percentage in the conference.

What They’re Saying

"When Jarrett chose to come to The University of Texas, he expressed a sincere interest in learning and having the absolute best freshman season he could have. I'm really pleased with the tremendous growth Jarrett has shown. He has been a joy to coach, and I'm excited to watch him continue to develop into the best version of himself at the next level." – Texas head coach Shaka Smart