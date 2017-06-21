NBA Draft Prospect Profile: Bam Adebayo

The Path

Bam Adebayo is a New Jersey native but he moved to North Carolina for high school ball. After his junior season at Northside High School, Adebayo transferred to High Point Christian Academy. Adebayo was a five-star recruit across the board after a stellar senior campaign that ended with an appearance in the state championship game. The Kentucky Wildcats landed Adebayo as part of another spectacular freshman class next to Malik Monk, De’Aaron Fox, and Wenyen Gabriel. Adebayo and the Wildcats reached the Elite Eight prior to the big man signing with an agent and officially declaring for the NBA Draft.

Strengths

Adebayo is a terrific athlete with the leaping ability and quickness to play at the next level. The scouts like his high-energy approach to the game. Adebayo attacks the glass, especially on the offensive side of the floor where he uses a 7’6” wingspan to snatch offensive rebounds. Defensively, Adebayo can guard multiple positions and is a solid shot blocker (1.5 blocks per game).

Next Level

A high motor, speed in the open floor, athleticism, and a relentless attack on the boards should lead to a first round spot for Adebayo. The Ringer compared him to Bismack Biyombo and Montrezl Harrell. A rim protector with his extreme length is always attractive for NBA executives looking for an impact player on the defensive end. The big question will surround Adebayo’s ability to expand his offensive game and become a more versatile threat for an NBA team. Mock drafts have him slotted between picks 13-20.

Statistically Speaking

Adebayo’s defensive rating: 95.7

What They’re Saying

“Measuring 6’10” with a 7’3” wingspan, Adebayo is a shade undersized for a center, but has the length and athleticism to compensate, as well as a chiseled framed that will allow him to hold his own against NBA big men from day one.” - DraftExpress.com