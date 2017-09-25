Mubarak Malik

”Bar” is in his six season with the Knicks, third year as Director of Performance. Originally joined Knicks as training camp assistant in 2012-13, prior to being hired as strength and conditioning coordinator in 2013-14…Oversees all of strength and conditioning; Heavily involved with on-court player development and sports science...Travels with Knicks throughout the season. Also serves as Treasurer for the National Basketball Strength and Conditioning Association.

Prior to joining Knicks, worked with MLB’s Pittsburgh Pirates for six years as strength and conditioning coach for both the major league club and throughout its minor league system...In addition, logged three years (2010-12) for Phoenix-based Athletes Performance, working with pro athletes and military operatives.

Strong First Kettlebell certified and Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist.

Master’s degree in Movement Sciences from A. T. Still (AZ) University in 2008...Single… lives in Manhattan.