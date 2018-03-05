The New York Knicks 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is a way to honor and remember the FDNY Firefighters who selflessly gave their lives so that others might live on 9/11/2001. Each participant pays tribute to an FDNY firefighter by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. There were 343 firefighters that lost their lives on 9/11. The climb benefits the FDNY Counseling Services Unit, UFA Widows and Children’s Fund, and the programs provided by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to support the families of our nation's fallen firefighters.
Register for Stair Climb: http://events.firehero.org/nyknicks
First responders wishing to attend our First Responders Night (NYK vs. DET, 5p ET) following the climb are encouraged to purchase tickets through our group offer HERE
Location: Madison Square Garden: 4 Pennsylvania Plaza, New York, NY 10121
Date: Saturday, March 31, 2018
Stair Climb Time: 10a to Noon ET - Registration will begin at 9a ET
Participants: 343 people (equivalent to the 343 firefighters that lost their lives on 9/11) will participate in the stair climb. Each participant will be allowed to bring up to 3 guests.
Registration:
- $50 per climber
- Climbers will receive a t-shirt, name badge for a firefighter they are honoring and entrance for up to 3 guests.
- The climb is not open to the public (participants and guests of climbers only).
- There will be peer-to-peer fundraising where participants can receive a Knicks wristband, an autographed John Starks ”Dunk” poster or an autographed photo of Walt Frazier.
Stair Climb Route: The climb will take place throughout the lower bowl. It will start on-court and wrap around the arena twice, ending on the court.