

Registration:

- $50 per climber

- Climbers will receive a t-shirt, name badge for a firefighter they are honoring and entrance for up to 3 guests.

- The climb is not open to the public (participants and guests of climbers only).

- There will be peer-to-peer fundraising where participants can receive a Knicks wristband, an autographed John Starks ”Dunk” poster or an autographed photo of Walt Frazier.



Stair Climb Route: The climb will take place throughout the lower bowl. It will start on-court and wrap around the arena twice, ending on the court.



