New York Knicks 70th Anniversary

LAC 119, NYK 115: Knicks Suffer Defeat to Clippers in High-Scoring Shootout

by Jonah Ballow
NYKnicks.com
@jonahballow
Posted: Feb 08, 2017

How It Happened:
The Knicks offense was clicking throughout Wednesday’s home contest but the visiting Clippers delivered down the stretch to escape MSG with a 119-115 win.  Both teams were prolific in the first half by combining for 135 points.  New York outscored Los Angeles in the third frame 28-20 as Derrick Rose posted 10 of his 20 and Carmelo Anthony connected on a four-point play to conclude the period.  The Knicks lead reached 10 points early in the final stanza before the Clippers marched back into the contest and took a two-point lead late in the fourth quarter.  Courtney Lee hit Kristaps Porzingis on a 5-4 break to tie the game at 109-109 before the second-year man finished a thunderous jam again off a dime from Rose to hand New York a 111-109 advantage with a 1:56 to go.  Jamal Crawford buried to clutch buckets and DeAndre Jordan finished a crucial tip-in while the Clippers finished the game on an 8-4 run to close the show in the win.  Blake Griffin (32 points), Jordan (28 points), and Crawford (20 points) elevated their play with Chris Paul sidelined due to a torn ligament in his thumb. 

Knick of the Night:
Anthony scored a team-high 28 points on 50 percent shooting to go along with nine boards on Wednesday night.

Notables:
Kristaps Porzingis posted 27 points, Rose finished with 20 points, eight assists, and seven boards, and Kyle O’Quinn dropped 18 in 25 minutes of court time.      

News and Notes:
Joakim Noah was sidelined for his second straight game with a sore left hamstring. 

Statistically Speaking:
One glaring statistic in the box score was the differential in fast break points.  The Clippers outscored New York 30-6 in that category.

Next Up:
The Knicks will have a day to prepare for another home contest on Friday evening.  Denver will make its lone trip to MSG this year for a 7:30 matchup on MSG Network.

Tags
Clippers, Knicks, Postgame Recap, Jonah Ballow, Los Angeles Clippers

Related Content

Clippers

Knicks

Postgame Recap