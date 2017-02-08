LAC 119, NYK 115: Knicks Suffer Defeat to Clippers in High-Scoring Shootout

How It Happened:

The Knicks offense was clicking throughout Wednesday’s home contest but the visiting Clippers delivered down the stretch to escape MSG with a 119-115 win. Both teams were prolific in the first half by combining for 135 points. New York outscored Los Angeles in the third frame 28-20 as Derrick Rose posted 10 of his 20 and Carmelo Anthony connected on a four-point play to conclude the period. The Knicks lead reached 10 points early in the final stanza before the Clippers marched back into the contest and took a two-point lead late in the fourth quarter. Courtney Lee hit Kristaps Porzingis on a 5-4 break to tie the game at 109-109 before the second-year man finished a thunderous jam again off a dime from Rose to hand New York a 111-109 advantage with a 1:56 to go. Jamal Crawford buried to clutch buckets and DeAndre Jordan finished a crucial tip-in while the Clippers finished the game on an 8-4 run to close the show in the win. Blake Griffin (32 points), Jordan (28 points), and Crawford (20 points) elevated their play with Chris Paul sidelined due to a torn ligament in his thumb.

Knick of the Night:

Anthony scored a team-high 28 points on 50 percent shooting to go along with nine boards on Wednesday night.

Notables:

Kristaps Porzingis posted 27 points, Rose finished with 20 points, eight assists, and seven boards, and Kyle O’Quinn dropped 18 in 25 minutes of court time.

News and Notes:

Joakim Noah was sidelined for his second straight game with a sore left hamstring.

Statistically Speaking:

One glaring statistic in the box score was the differential in fast break points. The Clippers outscored New York 30-6 in that category.

Next Up:

The Knicks will have a day to prepare for another home contest on Friday evening. Denver will make its lone trip to MSG this year for a 7:30 matchup on MSG Network.