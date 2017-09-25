Kurt Rambis earned a place in NBA history as a central figure in one of the greatest success stories in League annals, one that played out thousands of miles removed from Broadway. But now, the senior member of the Knickerbockers’ coaching staff has become a fixture in the Big Apple.

“Any time you move to a new city, a new environment, it’s an adjustment,” says Kurt. “But it didn’t take me long to get adjusted and adapted to New York life. I like it here. Obviously, there’s tremendous seasonal changes that we don’t get out West, but the people have all been great. Restaurants and shopping, I like it here.”

Long established as one of the game’s veteran mentors, Rambis is in his fourth season as the first associate head coach in Knicks franchise history. He joined the Knicks - his first NBA team nearly four decades ago - on Jul. 7, 2014. Kurt guided the Knicks to a 9-19 mark over the second half of the 2015-16 season, following his appointment as interim head coach on Feb. 8, 2016.

Celebrating his 20th season as an NBA coach, Rambis was a fixture with the Los Angeles Lakers during both the Showtime era of the 1980s and the championship years of the early 2000s. Kurt owns a total of eight NBA Championship rings, all as a Laker (four as a player, four as a coach/executive).

“All of our coaches have many years of experience. Kurt’s been around basketball for 40 years,” says head coach Jeff Hornacek, who played alongside Rambis with the Phoenix Suns in the early 1990s. “Offensively and defensively, he’s got great ideas. This year, Kurt’s going to be more on the defensive side of things. He ran defenses in the other places he’s been, so we feel good with him doing that. He’s a big guy who lends great knowledge to our bigger players, like KP and Willy Hernangomez, who will definitely benefit from his teachings as a big man. Sometimes those of us who were guards can tell them something we’ve seen, but it’s different when they hear it from another big guy. So Kurt lends that.

Rambis recognizes the challenges of coaching a team such as the 2017-18 Knicks, a young squad with a multitude of new faces.

“Teams that have had their players together for several years start at a much higher level of basketball growth than we do,” says Kurt, 59. “We have to start over again to make sure everybody’s on the same page offensively and how we want to execute, how we want to run and play, and the same thing defensively. You’ve got young guys learning about NBA life, with the travel and the fatigue, how to eat and how to manage themselves. All that takes time, it’s a growth process for everybody. Hopefully we can do all that sooner rather than later, but the reality is that it takes time.”

Rambis logged a total of 14 seasons as a Lakers assistant coach: from 1994-95 through 1998-99, from 2001-02 through 2008-09, and again in 2013-14. He also served as Lakers head coach for the second half of the 1998-99 season (winning his first nine games and leading the Forum Blue and Gold to a 24-13 mark and a trip to the Western Conference Semis), as advisor to the president in 1999-2000 and as assistant general manager in 2000-01. During his coaching/executive career with the Lakers, the team won four championships under Head Coach Phil Jackson (2000, 2001, 2002, 2009).

In addition to his long-standing Laker tenure, Rambis also served for two seasons (2009-10 through 2010-11) as head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Including his tenure as Knicks interim head coach in 2015-16, he owns an overall NBA head coaching mark of 65-164 (.284).

A player who epitomized the blue collar work ethic, Rambis had a 14-year NBA career (1981-82 through 1994-95) over which he averaged 5.2 points and 5.6 rebounds over 880 career games. He spent the bulk of his playing career with the Lakers, emerging as a Forum fan favorite and a key member of four NBA Championship teams (1982, 1985, 1987, 1988). He ranks fourth on the all-time NBA Playoff list with a .574 career post-season field goal percentage (minimum 150 FGM), and fifth on the all-time Lakers list in career FG pct. (.550). Kurt’s final season as a player was 1994-95, when he began the year as a special assistant coach and wound up appearing in 26 games in an emergency role as the Lakers were hit with the wave of injuries.

During his NBA career, Rambis has played or coached under some of the greatest figures in the game’s history, including Jackson, Pat Riley, Del Harris, Dick Harter, Cotton Fitzsimmons, Paul Westphal and - in his brief time in New York - Red Holzman.

Rambis’ NBA journey began when the Knicks selected him in the third round (58th overall) of the 1980 NBA Draft. Although he came to training camp and later returned to the Knicks via a 10-day contract in January 1981, he never appeared in a regular season game for New York, instead playing professionally in Greece during the 1980-81 season.

“I had an opportunity in [1980] training camp to play overseas in Greece,” remembers Kurt. “I went down the Knicks roster. It’s an 11-man roster at that time, and I’m counting up 13 guaranteed contracts and I’m not one of them. So I go and talk to Red before the morning practice session, and I explained to him that I had this opportunity to go overseas and play in Greece...Red said, ‘No, no, no. You’re doing a great job. We love everything you’re doing.’ He was a class act, very much so.

“So I come back for the evening session thinking everything’s going to be status quo. Red pulls me into his little office and says, ‘Kurt, we’ve decided to let you take advantage of that other opportunity.’ And the funny part of the story is that he said, `But if you don’t mind, can you stick around for the evening session and practice?’ I said yeah, I had nothing else to do.”

Born on Feb. 25, 1958 in Terre Haute, IN, Rambis earned a B.S. degree in psychology from Santa Clara, where he became the school’s all-time leading scorer (1,736 points, since broken). In addition to his playing and coaching career, Kurt has served as a hoop analyst for ESPN, Fox Sports West and, in 2012-13, for the newly-formed Time Warner Cable SportsNet. In 2017, he was part of the contingent of coaches and players who participated in the NBA’s Basketball Without Borders Israel program.

Kurt and his wife Linda make their home in Manhattan Beach, CA, and have three adult children: Jesse, Jordan and Ali.