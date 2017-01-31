WAS 117, NYK 101: Melo Posts 26 But Shorthanded Knicks Suffer Loss in D.C.

How It Happened:

Down two starters and just two days removed from the quadruple overtime marathon in Atlanta, the Knicks faced an uphill battle against the hottest team in the Eastern Conference. Without Derrick Rose (ankle) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness), New York started Brandon Jennings at the point guard spot and Willy Hernagomez at the 4. The Knicks managed to hang tough in the first half behind Carmelo Anthony’s 17 points as the road team only trailed by five at the break. However, to start the third quarter, Washington blitzed New York on a 12-2 run to extend the lead to 71-56. The Wizards outscored the Knicks 32-22 while Bradley Beal scored eight points in the game-changing third quarter. Washington’s lead eventually grew to 20 points and it never looked back in the 117-101 victory. Six Wizards finished with double figures in points and Beal posted a game-high 28. Washington has now won 15 straight home games and nine of its last 11 contests.

Knick of the Night:

Anthony continued his impressive scoring streak by recording 26 points on an efficient 10-of-17 shooting from the floor in 32 minutes of action.

Notables:

Hernangomez registered another double-double (15 points and 14 rebounds), Jennings scored 21, and Kyle O’Quinn had 13 points and 10 boards.

News and Notes:

Rose was sidelined for the second straight game on Tuesday night in Washington. The point guard is attempting to recover from a sprained ankle suffered in Friday’s home victory over the Hornets. Head coach Jeff Hornacek said Rose will most likely miss Wednesday’s second of a back-to-back in Brooklyn. Porzingis was a late scratch from Tuesday’s game due to illness and his status is unclear heading into the contest against the Nets.

Statistically Speaking:

The Wizards scored 62 points in the paint. The Knicks dropped 27 second chance points.

Next Up:

The Knicks will head back to New York following Tuesday’s contest and will face a quick turnaround with a matchup against the Nets in Brooklyn on Wednesday night.