GSW 112, NYK 105: Rose Scores 28 But Warriors Slide Past Knicks at MSG

How It Happened:

The Knicks went toe-to-toe with the reigning Western Conference champs for a majority of Sunday’s matinee contest at MSG. Steph Curry and company just did enough down the stretch to edge out the home team, 112-105. Behind a strong first half effort, New York held the lead at the break, 50-49 before Golden State concluded the third quarter on a 6-0 run and stretched the lead to 13 in the fourth period. The Knicks competed after falling behind by double digits with a 10-1 run capped off by a strong finish from Ron Baker on the fast break. The Baker bucket trimmed the Warriors advantage to just four points with 6:20 on the game clock. However, three minutes later, Klay Thompson and Patrick McCaw connected on back-to-back layups to push the lead to seven points. Curry then drilled a deep jumper to provide the Warriors enough space for the win. Thompson and Curry combined for 60 points while snapping Golden State’s two-game skid.

Knick of the Night:

Derrick Rose posted a team-high 28 points on 50 percent shooting from the floor and 10-of-11 at the charity stripe. The point guard also dished out four assists in 34 minutes of court time.

Notables:

Krisgtaps Porzingis was terrific throughout the Sunday contest with 24 points and 15 boards, Carmelo Anthony finished with 15, and Lance Thomas grabbed seven boards.

News and Notes:

Willy Hernangomez returned to the lineup after missing two straight games with a sprained ankle. The rookie came off the bench and Lance Thomas started in the frontcourt next to Anthony and Porzingis.

Statistically Speaking:

New York outscored Golden State in the paint (48-44), in second chance points (19-11), and in transition (23-20).

Next Up:

The Knicks jump back on the road as they head to Orlando directly after today’s contest. New York will face the Magic on Monday before squaring off against the Bucks on Wednesday night in Milwaukee.