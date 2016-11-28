OKC 112, NYK 103: Rose’s 30 Points Not Enough in Defeat to Westbrook’s Thunder

How It Happened:

A classic Derrick Rose and Russell Westbrook duel delighted the home crowd on Monday evening but the Knicks were unable to complete the comeback in a 112-103 defeat. New York held a 10-point advantage in the second quarter before Oklahoma City exploded on a 19-9 run over a six-minute stretch to tie the game. The Thunder snatched the lead at the half and then opened the third frame on an 8-2 spurt. Behind Derrick Rose’s best offensive performance in a Knicks uniform, the home team fought back by cutting the lead to just two points on a Courtney Lee long bomb with 4:20 to play. Westbrook and OKC answered right back on another 8-2 run over the next two minutes to create the necessary separation and eventual victory. As expected, Westbrook was spectacular in all areas as he finished with 27 points, 18 rebounds, and 14 assists, which now means the All-Star is averaging a triple-double for the season. Enes Kanter added 27 points and 10 boards for the Thunder off the pine.

Knick of the Night:

Rose fought Westbrook toe-to-toe in a game-high 30-point performance. The point guard connected on 50 percent of his shots from the floor and all 10 of his attempts at the charity stripe. Additionally, Rose grabbed seven boards and dished out four assists.

Notables:

Kristaps Porzingis scored 21 points, recorded five rebounds, and five swats in the defeat.

News and Notes:

Head coach Jeff Hornacek revealed to the media that forward Lance Thomas is nearing a return to the floor. Thomas needs to participate in a practice session and then the team will evaluate next steps for his availability.

Statistically Speaking:

Oklahoma City’s bench accumulated 48 bench points as opposed to New York’s 19 and the road team scored 66 points in the paint.

Next Up:

The Knicks will take advantage of a day off from game action to practice at MSG Training Center on Tuesday morning. Following the practice session, the squad will board a plane for Minnesota in preparation for Wednesday’s contest against the Timberwolves.