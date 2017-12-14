Get Together and Cheer for NYC's Team

Interested in joining us for a theme night at The Garden? Get a group of 9 or more together for an exciting night of Knicks basketball. Whether it's for entertaining clients, a class trip or a family outing, make your time out together one of the most unforgettable experiences in New York City. To secure group tickets, please call us at (877) 692-3865 or email groupsales@msg.com.

Group Benefits:

- Secure your own block of seats at The Garden and cheer as a group.

- Use an interest-free payment option to pay off the group package on your own terms.

- Get spotlight attention and experience the thrill of having your group welcomed on GardenVision

- Add food & beverage vouchers and get more out of your experience at The Garden.

Jan 14 vs. Pelicans: NBA Fit and Youth Sports Night

Wear your uniforms proudly and represent your youth sports team on basketball's greatest stage. The first 250 to purchase through our group offer will get the chance to take a post-game free throw on the Garden court.

Get in on tickets at www.on.knicks.com/YouthNightTix

Feb 24 vs. Celtics: Lunar New Year Celebration

The night will be a celebration of the Lunar New Year with special in-game performances to commemorate the moment. The first 500 to purchase through our group offer will receive a commemorative t-shirt.

Get in on tickets at www.on.knicks.com/LunarTix

March 15 vs. Sixers: Noche Latina Night

Join us to celebrate Noche Latina Night and Hispanic Heritage. The night will feature a special halftime performance by Ocho Y Mas.

Get in on tickets at www.on.knicks.com/LatinaTix

April 7 vs. Bucks: Latvian Centennial Day

Join us to celebrate Latvian Heritage and Latvia's 100th Anniversary.

Get in on tickets at www.on.knicks.com/LatvianTix

Additional theme nights will be added once confirmed!