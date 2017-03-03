PHI 105, NYK 102: Sixers Edge Knicks in Another Hard-Fought Battle

How It Happened:

The highly competitive season series between the two teams added another thrilling chapter to the story on Friday night in Philly. New York jumped out to a 35-29 first quarter lead after a prolific start to the contest just two days after knocking off the Magic. The scrappy Sixers team fought back in the second frame by outscoring the road squad 34-18 to take a lead to the locker room at the half. The Knicks returned fire in the third period with a 28-16 advantage and 81-79 lead heading into the final stanza. Both teams exchanged leads throughout the fourth quarter before a couple of crucial plays down the stretch. Derrick Rose blasted through the lane to hit a driving layup and give New York a 102-101 lead before Justin Anderson hit a bucket in the paint to shift back the momentum to Philadelphia, 103-102. With 15.7 seconds on the game clock, Lance Thomas knocked the ball off of Robert Convington to provide daylight for the Knicks, trailing 103-102. Carmelo Anthony’s 14-foot fading jumper just missed, Dario Saric nailed two free throws, and Courtney Lee missed a 3-point attempt to tie the game at the buzzer. Saric led the young Philadelphia group with 21 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists. The Sixers snatched the home win, 105-102 and gained the series lead 2-1 with one more game set for the season finale.

Knick of the Night:

Lance Thomas was all over the floor tonight. He stepped into the starting lineup once again with Willy Hernangomez on the bench and registered a team-high 41 minutes of court time. Thomas posted a team-high 21 points on 50 percent shooting from the floor to go along with seven boards.

Notables:

Rose finished with 20 points, Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis combined for 36 points, and Lee dropped 16 in the defeat.

News and Notes:

Hernangomez was sidelined tonight due to a sprained ankle. Joakim Noah did not travel on the two-game road trip (knee).

Statistically Speaking:

Philadelphia outscored New York in the paint (46-36) and in second chance points (21-8).

Next Up:

The Knicks concluded the two-game road trip in Philadelphia and will head back to New York for a day to recover before facing the best team in the league on Sunday. The Warriors make their lone trip to MSG on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 PM on ABC.