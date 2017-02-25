NYK 110, PHI 109: Melo Scores 37, Buries Sixers with Game-Winner

How It Happened:

Saturday’s game looked eerily similar to the thriller that took place on January 12. In that contest, Philadelphia battled back from 10 points down late in the contest before a T.J. McConnell buzzer-beater sealed the victory for the Sixers. In tonight’s battle, Philadelphia once again erased a 12-point deficit with an 18-5 run down the stretch. Jahlil Okafor connected on a hook shot in the paint to provide the Sixers with a one-point advantage and only nine seconds on the game clock. The possession was frantic for the road team as Gerald Henderson missed a 3-point attempt, Dario Saric snagged the rebound and missed the putback, and McConnell’s board led to the Okafor bucket. Carmelo Anthony calmly answered the call on the other end by utilizing his patent jab-step to create space against Robert Covington and then he faded, elevated, and sunk the game-winner from 11 feet. The 110-109 victory for the Knicks completed the revenge win in dramatic fashion while the home team evened the season series at one apiece.

Knick of the Night:

Anthony ignited New York’s offense in the first frame by scoring 17 of their 31 points. The All-Star not only hit the clutch buck to secure the win but drilled 15-of-25 shots in the explosive 37-point performance.

Notables:

Derrick Rose scored 10 of his 18 points in the third quarter, Justin Holiday posted 14 off the pine, and Willy Hernangomez snatched nine boards.

News and Notes:

Kristaps Porzingis was sidelined for tonight’s contest with a sprained ankle that was suffered in Thursday’s game in Cleveland. He is day-to-day. Joakim Noah missed his seventh straight game with a sore left hamstring. Hernangomez started at the center position and Lance Thomas earned the starting nod at the power forward spot.

Statistically Speaking:

New York was fairly clean in the assist-to-turnover department. In the win, the Knicks dished out 21 assists and only committed 12 turnovers.

Next Up:

The Knicks next contest will take place at Madison Square Garden on Monday with the new-look Raptors heading to town for the third matchup between the teams this season.