PHI 98, NYK 97: McConnell’s Game-Winner Lifts Sixers Over Knicks

How It Happened:

In a back-and-forth battle, the young Sixers capitalized on the final possession to secure a home win over the Knicks. With a one-point lead, Derrick Rose drove deep on the left side of the floor before kicking it out where New York crisply moved the ball around the perimeter. Kristaps Porzingis eventually received the rock on the arc in the corner of the right side of the court. Porzingis missed the long-ball attempt and Philadelphia sprinted down the other side of the floor. As the clock dripped down from six seconds, T.J. McConnell was forced to make a play and connected on a turnaround jumper over Carmelo Anthony from 12 feet to deliver the narrow, 98-97 win.

In the second quarter, New York led by as much as 17 points. Philadelphia marched back on a 15-3 run to close the half and started the third quarter on a 13-4 run. The Knicks managed to build the lead back up to 11 points prior to the Sixers late game spurt. Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 21 points and 14 rebounds.

Knick of the Night:

Anthony was dialed in during a 28-point outing in 36 minutes of court time. The Knicks small forward also posted three swats in the defeat.

Notables:

Rose returned to work and posted 25 points on 11-of-16 shooting from the floor. The point guard added four assists to his box score in 31 minutes on the court.

News and Notes:

Mindaugas Kuzminskas was back on the floor this evening in Philadelphia. The rookie was suffering from an illness that kept him out of the lineup on Monday night. For the Sixers, Embiid had to leave the game late in the second quarter with an ankle sprain but he returned to start the second half.

Statistically Speaking:

Philadelphia was limited to just 38.9 percent shooting from the field and 7-of-28 behind the arc. The Sixers did manage to register 42 points in the paint.

Next Up:

The Knicks will travel back to New York following the contest on Wednesday night. The team faces a quick turnaround with the second of a back-to-back against the visiting Bulls on Thursday at MSG at 8 PM.