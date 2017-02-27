TOR 92, NYK 91: DeRozan Scores 37, Sinks Game-Winner in Road Victory Over Knicks

How It Happened:

The Knicks built a 17-point lead late in the second quarter behind a solid defensive effort that limited the Raptors to just 19 points in the period. In the first half, New York shot 54 percent from the floor and 55 percent behind the arc while Toronto was limited to just 41 percent from the field and 0-for-9 from downtown. New York’s 12-point advantage in the third frame evaporated when the Raptors closed the period strong on a 14-6 run. Toronto snatched the lead at the 9:53 mark of the final quarter and a DeMar DeRozan quick layup off an inbounds play provided them with a two-point advantage with 30.9 seconds left in the game. Carmelo Anthony attempted a midrange jumper on the opposite side of the floor, which missed off the back iron and he chased the offensive rebound before kicking out to Courtney Lee for the wide-open trey. Lee’s clutch bucket pushed New York on top, 91-90 with 10.6 seconds remaining in the contest. Once again, DeRozan delivered by rising over Derrick Rose on a turnaround jumper for the game-winner and just 1.9 seconds on the clock. Anthony’s errant 3-point attempt spoiled an opportunity at two straight thrilling victories at the buzzer for the Knicks. The Raptors 92-91 victory is the third win in the four-game series against New York this season. DeRozan finished with a game-high 37 points.

Knick of the Night:

Lee nailed the late-game basket to go along with 16 points on 6-for-10 shooting from the floor. He also drilled 3-of-4 long attempts in 40 minutes of action.

Notables:

Anthony led the Knicks with 24 points and Willy Hernangomez grabbed nine boards.

News and Notes:

Kristaps Porzingis was sidelined for tonight’s contest with a sprained ankle that was suffered in Thursday’s game in Cleveland. He is day-to-day. Joakim Noah underwent arthroscopic surgery to remove a loose body on his left knee. He will be re-evaluated in 3-4 weeks. Brandon Jennings was waived on Monday afternoon and the team signed Chasson Randle to fill the need at the point guard position. Randle was suited up for the game but did not receive any minutes on the floor. For Toronto, Kyle Lowry missed his third straight game with a wrist injury. Lowry has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Statistically Speaking:

The Knicks 18 turnovers led to 22 Toronto points as opposed to just 12 turnovers for the road team.

Next Up:

New York will hit the road on Tuesday for a two-game road trip that starts in Orlando on Wednesday night and concludes in Philadelphia on Friday night. Complete coverage on MSG Network.