5 Things to Know: Knicks Host Raptors in Matinee at MSG

12:00 PM EST | Madison Square Garden

TV: MSG Network

Radio: ESPN NY 98.7 FM

5 Things To Know:

1. In the final road game of the regular season, the Knicks fought the Grizzlies deep into the final quarter. The gritty effort led to a two-point advantage for the road team early in the fourth quarter before Memphis stormed back on a 16-4 run to create separation. Vince Carter’s late buckets from downtown and Mike Conley’s game-high 31 points lifted Memphis to the 101-88 win. Courtney Lee hit 7-of-13 shots from downtown, Maurice Ndour started and scored 15, and Willy Hernangomez posted a double-double.

2. On Friday night, Kristaps Porzingis did not suit up for his third straight game with a sore back and Carmelo Anthony was sidelined with knee soreness. Chasson Randle (sprained ankle) returned to the lineup after missing Thursday’s contest.

3. Kyle Lowry has rejoined the Raptors on the floor after an 18-game absence. A wrist injury forced Lowry to miss considerable time as Toronto was attempting to make a run to the top of the Eastern Conference. On Wednesday, Lowry scored 27 points and dished out 10 assists in his first game back to help the Raptors edge Detroit 105-102.

4. Toronto just wrapped up its home slate with a 96-94 win over the Heat on Friday evening. With two games remaining in the regular season, the Raptors are currently in the third spot in the Eastern Conference standings. Toronto owns a half game lead on the Wizards after back-to-back victories and an 8-2 record over its last 10 outings.

5. The Raptors have a 3-0 season series lead on the Knicks entering Sunday’s matchup. In the last meeting on February 27, DeMar DeRozan buried a turnaround jumper with 1.9 seconds remaining in the game. DeRozan was the offensive catalyst with 37 points in the narrow 92-91 win over the Knicks at MSG. Sunday’s matinee marks the final meeting between the two teams this season.