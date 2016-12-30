NOP 104, NYK 92: Melo’s 26 Not Enough in NOLA

How It Happened:

Riding a three-game winning streak, the Pelicans looked like a team filled with newfound confidence on Friday night. The first quarter was a clear indication of the momentum New Orleans has created this past week as the home team jumped out to a 31-21 lead while shooting 50 percent from the floor and 57.1 behind the arc. The Knicks managed to snatch back the lead late in the second quarter following an impressive 11-0 run but the advantage was short-lived. In the third frame, the Pelicans held New York to just 6-of-23 from the floor and 18 total points. The New Orleans lead reached 15 points in the final frame Alvin Gentry’s squad never looked back in the 104-92 victory. Anthony Davis posted 23 points and 18 boards and five other Pelicans finished in double figures in points.

Knick of the Night:

Anthony posted a team-high 26 points to go along with 13 rebounds in 40 minutes of action.

Notables:

Kristaps Porzingis scored 21, grabbed 12 boards, Derrick Rose registered 20, and Justin Holiday recorded eight points off the pine.

News and Notes:

Courtney Lee missed his second straight game with a sore right wrist. At Friday’s shootaround, Lee said his wrist was starting to feel better but after a pregame test, the shooting guard was ruled out for the matchup against the Pelicans. Sasha Vujacic started in place of Lee at the shooting guard spot.

Statistically Speaking:

Prior to the game, Davis expressed his desire to run when the Pelicans featured a small-ball lineup. Tonight, New Orleans scored 30 fast break points as opposed to New York’s 12.

Next Up:

The Knicks head to Houston for the final contest on the current three-game road trip. Saturday night’s game against the Rockets is scheduled for an 8 PM tipoff on MSG Network.