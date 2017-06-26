Catch All The Knicks Summer League Action

Posted: Jun 26, 2017

NEW YORK, June 26, 2017 – The New York Knickerbockers announced the schedule and roster for its entry in the 2017 Mountain Dew Orlando Pro Summer League in Orlando, FL from July 1-6.

New York will make its second consecutive summer appearance in Orlando, with the team playing five games on the practice court at the Amway Center beginning on Jul. 1 and ending with Championship Day on Jul. 6. All games will be televised live on MSG Network.

All Knicks Summer League games televised on MSG Network will also be live streamed on MSG GO, MSG Networks’ live streaming and video on demand platform for smartphones, tablets and computers. MSG GO enables fans, whether at home or on-the-go, to watch all of MSG Network’s live Knicks Summer League game telecasts. MSG GO is available to subscribers of participating television providers who receive MSG Networks as part of their television subscription.

Knicks telecasts from the Orlando Pro Summer League will feature MSG’s Knicks analyst Brendan Brown, along with play-by-play announcer John Giannone for the first game, and Ed Cohen for the remaining four games.

Below is the Knicks 2017 NBA Summer League television schedule. All times are Eastern.

Games at Amway Center Practice Court

Saturday, Jul. 1........................................... at Dallas............................. 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, Jul. 2............................................. at Detroit............................ 1:00 p.m.

Monday, Jul. 3............................................. at Oklahoma City................ 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Jul. 5....................................... vs. Orlando......................... 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, Jul. 6.......................................... Championship Day....................... TBD

2017 New York Knicks Summer League Roster

 

No  Player                      Pos    Ht     Wt    Born                College/Country              2016-17 Team               Yrs

26  Jamel Artis                   F      6-7   213   Jan. 13, 1993   Pittsburgh/USA                   Pittsburgh/NCAA                  R

30  Canyon Barry               G     6-6   215   Jan. 7, 1994     Florida/USA                        Florida/NCAA                       R

21  Damyean Dotson         G     6-6   205   May 6, 1994     Houston/USA                     Houston/NCAA                     R

20  Nigel Hayes                  F      6-8   254   Dec. 6, 1994    Wisconsin/USA                   Wisconsin/USA                     R

23  Ognjen Jaramaz           G     6-4   181   Sep. 1, 1995    Serbia                                Mega Leks/Serbia                R

16  Dominique Jones          G     6-4   215   Oct. 15, 1988   South Florida/USA              Adad/Iran                            3

3    Luke Kornet                 F      7-1   250   Jul. 15, 1995    Vanderbilt/USA                   Vanderbilt/NCAA                  R

35  Louis Labeyrie              F     6-10   200   Feb. 11, 1992   France                                Paris Levallois/France           R

2    Maurice Ndour              F      6-9   200   Jun. 18, 1992   Ohio/Senegal                     New York/NBA                     1

17  Frank Ntilikina             G     6-5   190   Jul. 28, 1998    France                                Strasbourg/France               R

40  Marshall Plumlee          C      7-0   250   Jul. 14, 1992    Duke/USA                           New York/NBA                     1

4    Chasson Randle           G     6-2   185   Feb. 5, 1993     Stanford/USA                     New York/NBA                     1

1    Xavier Rathan-Mayes   G     6-4   208   Apr. 29, 1994   Florida State/USA               Florida State/NCAA              R

 

 

Head Coach:                      Jeff Hornacek (Iowa State)

Associate Head Coach:      Kurt Rambis (Santa Clara)

Assistant Coaches:    Howard Eisley (Boston College)

Corey Gaines (Loyola Marymount)

Jerry Sichting (Purdue)

Head Athletic Trainer: Roger Hinds (Brooklyn College)

Associate Athletic Trainer: Anthony Goenaga (Long Island University)

