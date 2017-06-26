Catch All The Knicks Summer League Action

NEW YORK, June 26, 2017 – The New York Knickerbockers announced the schedule and roster for its entry in the 2017 Mountain Dew Orlando Pro Summer League in Orlando, FL from July 1-6.

New York will make its second consecutive summer appearance in Orlando, with the team playing five games on the practice court at the Amway Center beginning on Jul. 1 and ending with Championship Day on Jul. 6. All games will be televised live on MSG Network.

All Knicks Summer League games televised on MSG Network will also be live streamed on MSG GO, MSG Networks’ live streaming and video on demand platform for smartphones, tablets and computers. MSG GO enables fans, whether at home or on-the-go, to watch all of MSG Network’s live Knicks Summer League game telecasts. MSG GO is available to subscribers of participating television providers who receive MSG Networks as part of their television subscription.

Knicks telecasts from the Orlando Pro Summer League will feature MSG’s Knicks analyst Brendan Brown, along with play-by-play announcer John Giannone for the first game, and Ed Cohen for the remaining four games.

Below is the Knicks 2017 NBA Summer League television schedule. All times are Eastern.

Games at Amway Center Practice Court

Saturday, Jul. 1........................................... at Dallas............................. 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, Jul. 2............................................. at Detroit............................ 1:00 p.m.

Monday, Jul. 3............................................. at Oklahoma City................ 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Jul. 5....................................... vs. Orlando......................... 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, Jul. 6.......................................... Championship Day....................... TBD

2017 New York Knicks Summer League Roster

No Player Pos Ht Wt Born College/Country 2016-17 Team Yrs

26 Jamel Artis F 6-7 213 Jan. 13, 1993 Pittsburgh/USA Pittsburgh/NCAA R

30 Canyon Barry G 6-6 215 Jan. 7, 1994 Florida/USA Florida/NCAA R

21 Damyean Dotson G 6-6 205 May 6, 1994 Houston/USA Houston/NCAA R

20 Nigel Hayes F 6-8 254 Dec. 6, 1994 Wisconsin/USA Wisconsin/USA R

23 Ognjen Jaramaz G 6-4 181 Sep. 1, 1995 Serbia Mega Leks/Serbia R

16 Dominique Jones G 6-4 215 Oct. 15, 1988 South Florida/USA Adad/Iran 3

3 Luke Kornet F 7-1 250 Jul. 15, 1995 Vanderbilt/USA Vanderbilt/NCAA R

35 Louis Labeyrie F 6-10 200 Feb. 11, 1992 France Paris Levallois/France R

2 Maurice Ndour F 6-9 200 Jun. 18, 1992 Ohio/Senegal New York/NBA 1

17 Frank Ntilikina G 6-5 190 Jul. 28, 1998 France Strasbourg/France R

40 Marshall Plumlee C 7-0 250 Jul. 14, 1992 Duke/USA New York/NBA 1

4 Chasson Randle G 6-2 185 Feb. 5, 1993 Stanford/USA New York/NBA 1

1 Xavier Rathan-Mayes G 6-4 208 Apr. 29, 1994 Florida State/USA Florida State/NCAA R

Head Coach: Jeff Hornacek (Iowa State)

Associate Head Coach: Kurt Rambis (Santa Clara)

Assistant Coaches: Howard Eisley (Boston College)

Corey Gaines (Loyola Marymount)

Jerry Sichting (Purdue)

Head Athletic Trainer: Roger Hinds (Brooklyn College)

Associate Athletic Trainer: Anthony Goenaga (Long Island University)