IND 123, NYK 109: Pacers Even Season Series as Knicks Fall in Back-to-Back Road Contest

How It Happened:

Following an exhausting come from behind victory in Milwaukee a night ago, the Knicks were unable to recreate the same magic in Indianapolis. The Pacers built a four-point advantage heading into the second quarter after scoring 33 first quarter points. Indiana’s lead ballooned to 16 points midway through the second period as it raced out to a 14-2 run in first five minutes of action. Aside from Kristaps Porzingis, New York could not find an offensive rhythm in the first half while Indiana pounded the glass and worked the paint to build a sizeable lead.

Trailing by 26 entering the fourth quarter, head coach Jeff Hornacek utilized a lineup of Ron Baker, Brandon Jennings, Mindaugas Kuzminskas, Willy Hernangomez, and Porzingis. The five-man group did an admirable job in competing down the stretch as they cut the deficit to 10 points with 1:50 to go in the contest. Unfortunately, the orange and blue ran out of time and Indiana closed the game strong to secure the 123-109 home victory.

Knick of the Night:

Anthony registered 17 points on 6-for-14 shooting from the floor to go along with five assists in 26 minutes of work.

Notables:

Jennings dropped 17 off the pine before being ejected late in the fourth quarter. Porzingis posted 16 and four blocks, and Rose finished with 14 points in the defeat.

News and Notes:

For the second straight game, Baker earned some minutes on the floor. Baker started the fourth quarter and played the entire period. The season series is tied at 1-1 with a third matchup scheduled for January 23 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Statistically Speaking:

The Pacers outrebounded the Knicks 53-32, won the second chance points battle 24-4, and scored 38 points in the paint.

Next Up:

The Knicks completed the two-game road trip and will now head back to New York where they will receive a day off for recovery. On Monday night, New York plays host to Anthony Davis and the Pelicans at 7:30 PM on MSG Network.