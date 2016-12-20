NYK 118, IND 111: Melo Explodes for a Season-High 35 in Knicks Biggest Comeback Win of Season

How It Happened:

Down by 15 points in the third quarter, the Knicks were staring directly at a four-game losing skid. Then, Carmelo Anthony erupted to ignite a scoring binge that catapulted the home squad to a 118-111 victory over the Pacers. It all started going into the right direction for New York midway in the third period as the orange and blue exploded on a 21-3 run over the final 4:45 of the quarter. The gigantic spurt cut the Knicks deficit to a manageable margin, down just three points heading to the final stanza. Tied at 99-99 following a baseline runner from Derrick Rose, Brandon Jennings snatched a steal in the backcourt and hit Kristaps Porzingis for a walk-up 3-pointer at the top of the arc. New York took the lead and never looked back by dominating the rest of the seven minutes of action at MSG. The Knicks largest comeback of the season pushed them to 15-13 on the season and effectively snapped the three-game slide suffered on the west coast trip. New York also improved to 10-4 in games at the Mecca.

Knick of the Night:

Anthony turned in a brilliant offensive performance on Tuesday evening. The small forward dropped a season-high 35 points on 13-of-25 shooting from the floor and a remarkable 7-of-11 behind the arc.

Notables:

In Derrick Rose’s return to action he scored 24 points, dished out six assists, and connected on 50 percent of his field goal attempts. Porzingis added 21 points and eight boards, Joakim Noah posted a double-double, and Justin Holiday scored seven off the pine.

News and Notes:

Rose suited up for the first time in two games due to a sore lower back. The Knicks were completely healthy heading into the Eastern Conference clash on Tuesday night.

Statistically Speaking:

New York caught fire in the second half from downtown. As a team, the group sunk 10-of-16 shots behind the arc to completely turn the tide in the comeback win. The Knicks outscored the Pacers 52-28 at the point of the 15-point lead for the road team at the 4:45 mark of the third frame.

Next Up:

The Knicks will enjoy some time at home with a practice session scheduled for Wednesday morning and then a matchup against the Orlando Magic on Thursday night.