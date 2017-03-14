5 Things to Know: The Knicks Aim to Clinch Season Series Over Pacers

7:30 PM EST | Madison Square Garden

TV: MSG Network

Radio: ESPN NY 98.7 FM

5 Things To Know:

1. On Sunday night, the Knicks fell in the second of a back-to-back against the Nets, 120-112. Carmelo Anthony scored 12 of his game-high 27 points in the fourth quarter while New York mounted a comeback that just fell short in Brooklyn. Kristaps Porzingis added 19 points and 10 boards and Derrick Rose posted 17 in the defeat.

2. Early in the first quarter of Sunday’s game, Anthony reached 10,000 points in a Knicks uniform, good for seventh on the all-time franchise scoring list. The 32-year old joins some elite company next to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Elvin Hayes as only the third player in NBA history to reach the milestone for two franchises (10K in Denver).

3. The Pacers are in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race as they currently hold the sixth spot in the latest standings. At 34-32, Indiana is a game ahead of the Detroit Pistons and two games on top of the Milwaukee Bucks with 16 games remaining in the regular season.

4. On Sunday, the Pacers knocked off the red-hot Heat in a crucial home win for the club. Paul George led the charge with 28 points and 10 rebounds in the 102-98 victory. Indiana improved to 17-4 when holding teams under 100 points.

5. The Knicks can secure the season series with a win tonight over the Pacers in the final matchup between the two teams. In the first meeting at MSG, New York registered a 118-111 win before the Pacers evened the series on their home floor 123-109 on January 7. The most recent contest on January 24 featured a 40-point second quarter and 17-point lead for the Knicks. Indiana mounted a furious comeback but Anthony delivered in the clutch by knocking down a 14-foot jumper to lift New York to a 109-103 win.