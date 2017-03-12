BKN 120, NYK 112: The Nets Connect on 19 3-Pointers in Sunday Night Win Over Knicks

How It Happened:

The Nets opened up a 3-point barrage on Sunday night at Barclays Center. Brooklyn connected on 8-of-9 shots behind the arc and Brook Lopez accounted for 15 points from deep to provide the home team with a 39-26 lead after one quarter of play. Lopez returned to the lineup after a one game absence (ankle), which resulted in a prolific 15-point first half performance. The Nets led by as much as 22 before New York mounted a comeback in the third frame. The Knicks rattled off a 15-4 run in the middle of the third period to jump back into the contest and they even trimmed Brooklyn’s advantage to just five points with 5:09 left in the game. However, Kristaps Porzingis fouled out at the 3:55 mark and Jeremy Lin hit a midrange bucket to seal the 120-112 win for the Nets. Lopez finished with a team-high 25 points as Brooklyn notched its first victory over the Knicks this season.

Knick of the Night:

Carmelo Anthony scored 12 of his game-high 27 points in the final quarter. The All-Star grabbed seven boards and hit 6-of-7 shots from the free throw line in 37 minutes of court time.

Notables:

Porzingis dropped 19 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks. Derrick Rose added 17 points, Courtney Lee registered 15, and Lance Thomas posted 13 off the pine.

News and Notes:

Carmelo Anthony joined the 10K points club on Sunday night as he sits in seventh place on the Knicks all-time scoring list.

Statistically Speaking:

Brooklyn shot the ball extremely well from the long range. Incredibly, the Nets tallied 19-of-38 shots for a better shooting percentage from downtown than the field (46%) in the Sunday night win.

Next Up:

Following the back-to-back, the Knicks will have a day off to recover before returning to Madison Square Garden to host the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night. Watch all the action on MSG Network at 7:30 PM.