NYK 95, BKN 90: Porzingis, Hernangomez Spark Comeback as Knicks Knock Off Nets

How It Happened:

It took four quarters and an unlikely group to capture a much-needed victory on Wednesday night. New York trailed the entire contest before a 13-2 run over five minutes in the final stanza that saved the road team in Brooklyn. Brandon Jennings, Sasha Vujacic, Justin Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, and Willy Hernangomez found the offensive chemistry at the right time to spark the comeback and deliver the 95-90 win for the Knicks. Vujacic completed two crucial 4-point plays (first time in the same game in Knicks history) while scoring 12 points off the pine. Porzingis posted 12 of his 19 in the final frame, and Hernagomez was a beast on the boards with 16 rebounds in New York’s win. At the 5:40 mark of the final quarter, Hernagomez hit Porzingis with a beautiful dime as the Knicks grabbed their first lead of the game. Holiday then drilled a long bomb, Hernangomez dropped in a runner past Brook Lopez, and the rookie fought for a rebound and putback to provide enough breathing room for the orange and blue.

New York struggled mightily during the three quarters of action. In the first period, the Knicks only scored 15 points and they shot just 31.2 percent heading into the fourth quarter. Carmelo Anthony posted 15 but only hit 6-of-22 from the floor. The second unit crew mixed with Porzingis and Jennings came to the rescue in battling back from the 13-point deficit to snap the Knicks two-game skid.

Knick of the Night:

Hernangomez delivered a double-double performance with 16 points and 16 rebounds in 25 minutes of court time. The Spaniard hit 7-of-12 shots from the floor in another eye-opening game.

Notables:

Porzingis was back in the starting lineup after missing last night’s game (illness). After a slow start, he began to have an impact in tonight’s contest. In the fourth quarter, Porzingis buried 4-of-6 shots and he finished with a game-high 19 points to go along with 12 boards.

News and Notes:

Rose missed his third straight game due to a sprained ankle. Head coach Jeff Hornacek is hopeful the point guard can return to action for Saturday’s showdown against the defending champs at MSG.

Statistically Speaking:

New York outrebounded Brooklyn 58-49 and registered 23 second chance points. In the final period, the Knicks shot 50 percent from the floor and outscored the Nets 31-21.

Next Up:

The Knicks will have an off day following back-to-back contests. On Saturday night, the Cavaliers make their second trip of the season the Garden for nationally televised game at 8 PM on ABC.