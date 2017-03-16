5 Things to Know: The Knicks Look For 2 Wins in a Row in Final Matchup Against Nets

7:30 PM EST | Madison Square Garden

TV: MSG Network

Radio: ESPN NY 98.7 FM

5 Things To Know:

1. The Knicks overcame a 13-point third quarter deficit to upend the Pacers 87-81 on Tuesday night. A 14-5 run in the middle of the third frame shifted the momentum in New York’s direction and then Carmelo Anthony scored 15 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter to secure the home win. The Knicks outscored Indiana 41-22 from the 9:08 mark of the third quarter to the final buzzer while improving to 27-41 on the season.

2. Kristaps Porzingis was forced to the locker room after suffering a contused left thigh at the 11:25 mark of the fourth quarter in Tuesday’s contest. Head coach Jeff Hornacek confirmed that Porzingis did not participate in Wednesday’s practice session and will unlikely suit up tonight for the game against the Nets.

3. Willy Hernangomez moved up to fourth in the NBA.com’s rookie rankings this past week. The upward trek is a result of averaging 6.5 rebounds in 17 minutes per game. He also ranks first among rookies in shooting, fifth in blocks, and he has recorded seven double-double this year.

4. Following the Nets win over the Knicks, the team fell victim to Russell Westbrook and the Thunder on Tuesday night in Brooklyn. Westbrook registered another triple-double to lift Oklahoma City to a 122-104 win. For the Nets, Brook Lopez scored 25, Jeremy Lin added 24, and Trevor Booker dropped eight points off the bench. Brooklyn hit 50 percent from the 3-point line as it continues to launch a considerable amount of long bombs this year, ranking in the top five in attempts and makes in the NBA this season.

5. New York owns a 2-1 series advantage over the Nets heading into the final matchup tonight at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks knocked off the Nets in the first matchup 110-96, then a 95-90 win at MSG in the second contest, and most recently Brooklyn earned a 120-112 win last Sunday night.