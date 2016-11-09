5 Things To Know: Knicks Square Off Against Nets in Cross-Town Matchup

7:00 PM EST | Madison Square Garden

TV: MSG Network

Radio: ESPN NY 98.7 FM

5 Things To Know:

1. The Knicks controlled three quarters of action on Sunday afternoon against the Jazz. However, a fourth quarter burst from Utah created separation and eventually led to a 114-109 win for the road squad. Looking at the game from a glass half full perspective, New York scored 109 points on a premier defense team that figures to be in the upper echelon of the Western Conference at the end of the season. Additionally, Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis combined for 56 points, 17 rebounds, and two blocked shots.

2. Defense was a major part of the discussion at Tuesday’s practice for the Knicks. Head coach Jeff Hornacek confirmed that associate head coach Kurt Rambis would be the lone voice on defensive during practice to help communication and execution.

3. Courtney Lee is quietly putting together a solid start to the 2016-17 season. The new acquisition for the Knicks is averaging 13.2 points per game while shooting an efficient 56.3 percent from the floor and 57.1 percent behind the arc. In wins, Lee averages 16.5 points per game, almost double when compared to New York’s losses.

4. The rebuilt Nets will now enter the next two weeks of action without their big offseason acquisition at the point guard position. Jeremy Lin suffered a strained left hamstring in a win over the Pistons and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Greivis Vasquez was also sidelined due to a sore right ankle and subsequently waived on Wednesday afternoon. Reportedly, Brooklyn will ink former Indiana guard Yogi Ferrell.

5. Without Lin and Vasquez, the Nets powered through to a home win over the visiting Timberwolves. Sean Kilpatrick entered last night’s game as the NBA’s highest-scoring reserve at 17 points per game and he tallied 14 off the pine for Brooklyn in the victory. Brook Lopez was the leading man with 26 while six Nets registered double figures in points. The win pushed Kenny Atkinson’s (former Knicks assistant coach) group to a 3-4 mark on the season with a five-game road trip on the docket starting tonight at the Garden.