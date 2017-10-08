How It Happened:

The Nets topped the Knicks 117-83 on Sunday evening in the second meeting between the two teams this preseason. After a fairly competitive first quarter, Brooklyn pulled away in the second quarter while building a double-digit advantage in the first half. D’Angelo Russell was the offensive catalyst for Brooklyn with 16 points and Allen Crabbe pitched-in 14 off the pine.

Knick of the Night:

Willy Hernangomez dropped a team-high 17 points and 12 boards in 21 minutes of court time. The big man connected on 5-of-9 shots from the floor and 7-of-11 at the charity stripe.

Notables:

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 13 and Ramon Sessions finished with 12 in the contest.

News and Notes:

Michael Beasley, Enes Kanter, Frank Ntilikina, Ron Baker, Luke Kornet, and Mindaugas Kuzminskas did not play in Sunday night’s game. Doug McDermott suffered a sprained left fifth finger but was available to return (X-rays were negative). Kristaps Porzingis played 15 minutes before leaving the contest due to a sore right hip.

Next Up:

The Knicks will hit the floor on Monday night for the second of a back-to-back against the visiting Houston Rockets at Madison Square Garden. Tipoff set for 7:30 PM on MSG Network.