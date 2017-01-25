DAL 103, NYK 95: Melo’s Drops 30 But Mavs Win in Big D

How It Happened:

The Knicks flirted with the lead all night and even grabbed the advantage a couple times throughout the game in Big D. However, New York could not sustain the offensive firepower in conjunction with defensive stops to overcome the Mavericks in a 103-95 defeat on Wednesday night.

Carmelo Anthony was scorching hot in the first half, scoring 22 of his 30 in the contest. The prolific scoring performance kept the road team afloat for most of the game and New York had an opportunity to make a push in the fourth quarter. Dallas clamped down on the Knicks offense by putting together a 10-2 run from the six-minute mark until two minutes remaining in the game. The spurt from the Mavericks expanded the one-point lead to nine and they finished the job to even the season series at 1-1.

Knick of the Night:

As mentioned above, Anthony was firing on all cylinders in the first half with 22 points. He hit 9-of-15 shots from the floor and a perfect 3-for-3 clip behind the arc. Anthony finished with a game 30 points and eight boards.

Notables:

Courtney Lee posted a solid offensive performance with a season-high 23 points, rookie Willy Hernangomez grabbed 16 boards, and Derrick Rose scored 13.

News and Notes:

Mavericks starting guard Deron Williams suffered a sprained ankle late in the second quarter and did not return to action. Wesley Matthews remained in street clothes due to a right hip strain. Lance Thomas was sidelined once again tonight due to the time needed on the practice floor with his face mask. The mask is geared to protect him from the orbital fracture suffered a couple of weeks ago.

Statistically Speaking:

Dallas won the battle in the paint, 42-36 but New York outscored the home team in second chance points, 26-9.

Next Up:

The Knicks will return to New York following the two-game road trip that lasted five days. On Friday night, the team will play host to the Charlotte Hornets in a pivotal Eastern Conference clash at the Garden.