NYK 113, ORL 105: Knicks Rally in Fourth Quarter to Upend Magic in Orlando

How It Happened:

It took three quarters for head coach Jeff Hornacek to find the group to overtake the Magic on the road without Carmelo Anthony. The Knicks All-Star was sidelined with a sore left knee and a late scratch for the second of a back-to-back against Orlando. Trailing for most of the contest, New York rallied in a major way in the fourth period by reeling off a 19-4 run and outscoring the home team 28-13 in the final stanza. Chasson Randle, Justin Holiday, Courtney Lee, Lance Thomas, and Kyle O’Quinn led the charge in that crucial quarter to secure the 113-102 win. O’Quinn was especially impressive by scoring 11 points in the fourth period after sitting for three quarters. Orlando led by as much as 14 points in the contest and Evan Fournier poured in 25 points. New York captured the season series victory 3-1 and improved to 26-38 overall on the season.

Knick of the Night:

Lee hit 8-of-8 shots at the charity stripe and finished with a team-high 20 points in the win.

Notables:

Thomas posted 17 points and hit 3-of-5 behind the arc, Porzingis finished with 14 points and seven boards, and Willy Hernangomez ripped down eight boards.

News and Notes:

Anthony suffered the knee injury in Sunday’s game against the Warriors. Hornacek said the Knicks leading scorer needs some time to rest and recover from the setback.

Statistically Speaking:

Second chance points was the statistical difference to point to in this contest. New York racked up 21 second chance points compared to Orlando’s 12.

Next Up:

The Knicks head to Milwaukee for the second leg on the current road trip. On Wednesday at 8 PM, New York will face the Bucks with game coverage on MSG Network.