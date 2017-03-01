NYK 101, ORL 90: Porzingis Returns in Knicks Balanced Effort Against Magic

How It Happened:

Kristaps Porzingis returned to the floor on Wednesday night in Orlando and led a balanced effort from the Knicks in a 101-90 victory. New York’s offense started strong by posting 31 first quarter points against the new-look Magic that features a small-ball lineup with Terrence Ross in the starting group. In the second quarter, the Knicks had to fight off a 15-4 run from Orlando as it cut New York’s advantage to just one point. The Knicks rallied to close the second period and outscored the road team 18-10 to take a 60-61 lead into the locker room at the half. New York cruised for the remainder of the contest while earning its second win in the last three games.

Knick of the Night:

Porzingis was the high-scorer for the Knicks with 20 points in 32 minutes. He also grabbed nine boards and hit 6-of-8 attempts from the charity stripe.

Notables:

Derrick Rose was efficient in hitting 8-of-14 shots from the floor and finishing with 19 points, seven rebounds, and four dimes. Justin Holiday scored 14 off the pine, and Carmelo Anthony dropped 17 points in the win.

News and Notes:

Willy Hernangomez was sidelined tonight due to a sprained ankle. Joakim Noah was out (knee). Chasson Randle received his first minutes on the floor since signing with the team earlier this week.

Statistically Speaking:

New York grabbed 13 offensive rebounds and posted 14 second chance points in the victory. The road team was balanced with five players reaching double figures in the points category.

Next Up:

The Knicks will continue the two-game road trip with a flight to Philadelphia where the team will practice on Thursday before the third matchup of the season against the Sixers on Friday night.