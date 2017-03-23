UTA 108, NYK 101: Gobert Registers Career-High as Jazz Rally in the Fourth Quarter

How It Happened:

The Knicks jumped out of the gate with a 16-6 start to the contest in the first quarter. In front of the raucous crowd to honor the ’97 Western Conference champs, New York built a 13-point lead early and held the advantage at the half. However, the top-ranked defensive unit for the Jazz put the clamps on the Knicks offense in the third frame. Utah took its first lead in that third period at the 4:13 mark. Fast forwarding to the fourth quarter, the Jazz accelerated past New York on a 11-0 run in a three-minute span after both teams were locked at 87-87 with 6:13 remaining in the contest. Utah outscored the Knicks 36-26 in the final frame en route to the 108-101 victory. Jazz big man Rudy Gobert scored a career-high 35 points on 13-of-14 shooting from the floor to go along with 13 boards.

Knick of the Night:

Kristaps Porzingis started at center and put together a solid performance against one of the best defenders in the league in Gobert. New York’s big man registered a team-high 24 points and seven rebounds in 32 minutes.

Notables:

Derrick Rose scored 17, Carmelo Anthony dropped 16, and Willy Herangomez grabbed 10 rebounds off the pine.

News and Notes:

The Jazz honored the ’97 Western Conference champs at the half. New York’s head coach Jeff Hornacek received a loud ovation as one of the crowd favorites during his playing days in Utah.

Rose was forced to the sidelines late in the third quarter with an injured foot. He returned in the fourth and logged 32 minutes of court time. Postgame X-rays were negative.

Statistically Speaking:

Facing the third-best team in defensive rating in the NBA, the Knicks shot the ball well from the floor (48.1%) and behind the arc (42.9%). Utah controlled the paint with 56 points in the box and 30 second-chance points from 18 offensive rebounds.

Next Up:

Following the contest in Utah, the Knicks will travel to the northwest for matchup against the Blazers on Thursday night. Watch all the coverage on MSG Network.