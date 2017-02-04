WATCH: Knicks Host 1988-89 Three-Point Shooters Reunion

The top three-point shooters from the 1988-89 Atlantic Division Champion New York Knickerbockers basketball team reunited - 28 years later - in celebration of the franchise’s 70th anniversary season. The quintet’s legacy, then known as “The Bomb Squad,” was established when they shattered league records for long-distance shooting, setting marks that almost doubled previous totals.

The forum, hosted by Knicks.com’s Jonah Ballow was streamed on Facebook Live (www.facebook.com/nyknicks).



Who: Mark Jackson, Johnny Newman, Rod Strickland Trent Tucker Gerald Wilkins, Knicks Historian Dennis D’Agostino

