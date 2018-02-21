NEW YORK, February 21, 2018 – The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed forward Troy Williams to a 10-day contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Williams, 6-7, 220-pounds, holds career averages of 5.6 points and 2.1 rebounds over 16.9 minutes in 34 games (16 starts) over two seasons with Memphis and Houston. He appeared in four games for the Rockets this season before being waived on Feb. 14.

The Hampton, Va. native also appeared in 19 games for Rio Grande (G League) during the 2017-18 season, averaging 19.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.9 steals over 29.1 minutes. He won the 2017 D-League Dunk contest and played in 33 games for Rio Grande and Iowa last season. He was originally signed by Memphis as an undrafted rookie free agent in Oct. 2016 after two collegiate seasons at Indiana University.

With this signing, the Knicks roster is at the maximum of 17 players.