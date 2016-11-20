NYK 104, ATL 94: Melo Drops 31, Knicks Bounce Back in 4th Straight Win at MSG

How It Happened:

The Knicks are beginning to establish a home court advantage as they racked up their fourth straight win at the Garden on Sunday afternoon. In a bounce back victory; New York was efficient (47.7%) from floor and the 3-point line (38.5%) against the league’s top team in defensive efficiency. Atlanta’s biggest lead was only three points while the Knicks owned a 15-point advantage in the third frame. After the Hawks applied some pressure and even cut the lead to just one point, New York showed some resiliency in holding off the second best team in the Eastern Conference. Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis carried the offensive load while Courtney Lee hit timely buckets (14 points) and Derrick Rose dished out seven dimes to lift New York to a 5-2 home record and 6-7 overall.

Knick of the Night:

Anthony poured in a game-high 31 points by shooting 54.5 percent from the field and he drilled 4-of-8 shots from downtown. From buzzer beaters to difficult perimeter buckets, Anthony kept the offense rolling when the visiting team attempted a comeback. Porzingis added 19 points and 11 boards in the victory.

Notables:

Joakim Noah (illness) was sidelined for today’s contest and Kyle O’Quinn earned the starting nod at the center spot. O’Quinn filled in admirably with eight points and eight rebounds in 16 minutes of action.

Statistically Speaking:

New York’s advanced stats were impressive: 108.4 offensive rating, 98.0 defensive rating, and a net rating of +10.4.

Next Up:

The Knicks will practice tomorrow afternoon at MSG Training Center and prepare for another home contest on Tuesday night as they host the Portland Trail Blazers at 7:30 PM.