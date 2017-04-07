MEM 101, NYK 88: Conley and Carter Power Grizzlies Past Knicks in Memphis

How It Happened:

Mike Conley powered the Grizzlies offense through three quarters of action but it was Vince Carter’s clutch buckets down the stretch that lifted Memphis to a win over the shorthanded Knicks on Friday night. New York outscored the Grizzlies 25-17 in the third quarter and took a two-point lead into the final period. After Memphis snatched back the advantage by five points, Carter buried back-to-back triples to extend the lead to 11 points. A Marc Gasol turnaround jumper in the paint completed a 16-4 run over a four-minute span that effectively put the game out of reach for the visiting Knicks. The scrappy squad from New York fought throughout the entire contest despite missing its top two scorers in the lineup. Conley finished with a game-high 31 points on 12-of-17 shooting from the floor and a dazzling 7-of-11 behind the arc.

Knick of the Night:

Courtney Lee scored a team-high 16 by sinking 7-of-13 shots from the floor and 2-of-4 from the 3-point line.

Notables:

Maurice Ndour posted 11 of his 15 in the first half, Willy Hernagomez posted a double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds), and Justin Holiday finished with 12 points.

News and Notes:

Carmelo Anthony was sidelined with a sore left knee and Kristaps Porzingis missed his third straight game due to a sore back. Friday night marked the final road contest for the Knicks this season.

Statistically Speaking:

Facing a formidable frontline, New York managed to outscore the Grizzlies 50-40 in the paint and win the battle in the open floor, 17-9.

Next Up:

The Knicks return home for the final two games of the regular season. On Sunday, New York will host Toronto in a matinee contest at 12 PM. Tune to MSG Network for all of the coverage.