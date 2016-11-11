BOS 110, NYK 96: Celtics Snap Skid, Top Knicks in Boston

How It Happened:

Friday’s game in Boston would be best described as disjointed. The Celtics stormed out of the gate to take a 20-12 lead in the first quarter before the Knicks answered on a 15-10 run to trim the lead to four points. The second quarter is where things got interesting. After scoring 12 first quarter points, Carmelo Anthony was called for two technical and tossed from the game. The ejection took place midway through the second period with New York trailing by seven points. In the first half, Kristaps Porzingis struggled with foul trouble and the Knicks could not maintain momentum.

Despite the road team nearing striking distance, down seven points, Boston extended its lead to 15 in the third frame and never looked back in the 115-87 home victory over New York.

Knick of the Night:

Porzingis finished with a team-high 14 points to go along with six boards and two blocked shots.

Notables:

Once again, Willy Hernangomez performed well with the minutes received on the court. The rookie posted eight points and 12 boards as head coach Jeff Hornacek brought him off the bench as the first replacement center in the first quarter.

News and Notes:

Anthony’s ejections occurred at the 4:44 mark of the second quarter. The last time he was ejected in a game was December 21, 2012 against Chicago but the NBA rescinded the second technical. Brandon Jennings was also ejected late in the fourth quarter.

Boston found a way to snap a three-game losing skid without Al Horford (concussion protocol) and Jae Crowder (ankle) in the lineup for tonight’s game.

Next Up:

The Knicks will jump on plane directly after tonight’s contest and head to Toronto for the second of a back-to-back. Saturday’s game against the Raptors is set for 7:30 PM with all the action on MSG Network.