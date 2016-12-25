BOS 119, NYK 114: The Celtics Escape MSG with a Christmas Day Win

How It Happened:

After New York established a six-point lead and held the Celtics to just 22 points in the first quarter, the road team found its rhythm in the second frame. Boston unleashed a furious offensive attack in the second period by outscoring the Knicks 34-20, registering an 11-0 run, and built a 56-48 halftime lead. The Celtics connected on a remarkable 7-of-14 shots from behind the arc in that game-changing quarter. Fast forward to the final stanza when New York reeled off an 11-2 run to completely erase a nine-point deficit to tie the game at 112-112 with 1:06 on the game clock. A Marcus Smart long bomb shifted the lead back to Boston and the Celtics forced a turnover from Carmelo Anthony before Al Horford’s blocked shot on Kristaps Porzingis with six seconds remaining in the contest. Isaiah Thomas poured in 27 points for Boston as the Eastern Conference rival recorded its second win over New York this season while improving to 18-13 overall on the season.

Knick of the Night:

Anthony found the scoring touch in the second half after being held to just seven points in the first 24 minutes of action. In the second half, Anthony scored 22 of his game-high 29 on 8-of-17 shooting after a 1-for-7 start to the game. The Knicks forward also grabbed seven boards and hit all seven of his attempts from the charity stripe.

Notables:

Rose was solid on the offensive side of the floor with 25 points on 52.6 percent shooting from the floor to go along with five boards. Porzingis added a double-double (22 points, 12 rebounds), and Joakim Noah posted eight points and 12 rebounds in 27 minutes.

News and Notes:

The Knicks have played more games than any other team on Christmas Day and 42 have been held at Madison Square Garden.

Statistically Speaking:

Three-point shooting was the difference in this game. Boston hit six more long bombs than New York and created the separation in the second quarter with the sharpshooting from the perimeter. Turnovers were also an issue for the Knicks, considering they committed 17 as opposed to the Celtics eight miscues in the matinee matchup.

Next Up:

The Knicks will take advantage of two days off from game action before the team heads out on the road again for a three-game trip that starts in Atlanta.