Knicks to Celebrate the 1984 NBA Playoff Run
What:
Key members of the 1983-84 New York Knickerbockers playoff-team will be reunited at the World’s Most Famous Arena, as part of the season-long celebration of the franchise’s 70th anniversary.
The 47-35 Knicks finished the regular season in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, defeating the Detroit Pistons in an epic five-game first-round series, but then losing to the eventual World Champion Boston Celtics in seven. Over those 12 games, Basketball Hall-of-Famer Bernard King scored 40-plus points six times, including a franchise record 46 twice, in consecutive games.
The celebration is part of a season-long Hardwood Classics series, presented by Chase.
Media are invited to watch a forum, hosted by knicks.com’s Jonah Ballow, that will be streamed on Facebook Live (www.facebook.com/nyknicks). Select members will also be available to speak to attending media upon the conclusion.
Who:
Head Coach Hubie Brown
Bernard King
Bill Cartwright
Rory Sparrow
Darrell Walker
When:
Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 4:00 PM
Where:
Press Conference Room, fifth floor, at Madison Square Garden