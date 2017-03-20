Knicks to Celebrate the 1984 NBA Playoff Run

What:

Key members of the 1983-84 New York Knickerbockers playoff-team will be reunited at the World’s Most Famous Arena, as part of the season-long celebration of the franchise’s 70th anniversary.

The 47-35 Knicks finished the regular season in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, defeating the Detroit Pistons in an epic five-game first-round series, but then losing to the eventual World Champion Boston Celtics in seven. Over those 12 games, Basketball Hall-of-Famer Bernard King scored 40-plus points six times, including a franchise record 46 twice, in consecutive games.

The celebration is part of a season-long Hardwood Classics series, presented by Chase.

Media are invited to watch a forum, hosted by knicks.com’s Jonah Ballow, that will be streamed on Facebook Live (www.facebook.com/nyknicks). Select members will also be available to speak to attending media upon the conclusion.

Who:

Head Coach Hubie Brown

Bernard King

Bill Cartwright

Rory Sparrow

Darrell Walker

When:

Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 4:00 PM

Where:

Press Conference Room, fifth floor, at Madison Square Garden