CLE 119, NYK 104: Irving’s 23 and LeBron’s Triple-Double Power Cavs to Home Win

How It Happened:

The Knicks jumped out of the gate on Thursday night by building an 18-10 lead early in the first frame. However, the defending champs fired back and eventually grabbed the lead heading into the second quarter, 34-33. The second period was especially problematic for the road team as the Cavaliers outscored New York 35-18 and led by 18 at the break. Despite a 9-0 run to start the third quarter, the Cavaliers managed to hold onto the advantage throughout the final period en route to a 119-104 victory. Kryie Irving scored 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the floor to lead Cleveland while LeBron James posted a triple-double with 18 points, 15 assists, and 13 boards.

Knick of the Night:

Courtney Lee dropped 13 of his team-high 25 points in the first quarter. In 36 minutes, Lee connected on 10-of-14 from the field and 3-of-5 behind the arc.

Notables:

Carmelo Anthony finished with 20 points, Derrick Rose registered 13 points, and Kyle O’Quinn grabbed 10 boards off the bench.

News and Notes:

Kristaps Porzingis left the court late in the second quarter with a sprained ankle. The second-year power forward did not return to action in the second half. Joakim Noah missed his sixth straight game due to a sore left hamstring.

Statistically Speaking:

The Cavaliers perimeter shooting was a clear difference-maker in tonight’s contest. The reigning champs buried 15-of-38 from downtown and Kyle Korver sunk 6-of-10 as part of the long-range assault. Cleveland also posted 42 points in the paint and shot 52.9 percent from the floor.

Next Up:

The Knicks will travel back to New York with one day to prepare for the visiting 76ers on Saturday night. MSG Networks will provide all of the coverage at 7:30 PM.