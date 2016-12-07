CLE 126, NYK 94: Irving, James, and Hot Shooting Cavs Capture Win at MSG

How It Happened:

A rested Cavaliers squad marched into Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night and showed exactly why they are the defending champs. Without their starting point guard, the Knicks could not withstand Cleveland’s offensive firepower, surrendering 36 first quarter points while falling behind by double digits in the first half. LeBron James scored 19 of his 25 points in the first half to spearhead the Cavs attack. Kyrie Irving added 28 points and Tristan Thompson hauled down 20 boards. Cleveland’s wire-to-wire win was a result of hot shooting as the road team buried 22-of-40 shots from downtown. Derrick Rose was ruled out (sore lower back) prior to the game after missing the entire second half on Tuesday night. New York faced a difficult challenge in facing the Eastern Conference’s best on a back-to-back upon its return from Miami. In the 126-94 victory, Cleveland snapped the Knicks four-game winning streak and the orange blue suffered only their fourth defeat at MSG this season.

Knick of the Night:

Brandon Jennings stepped into the starting lineup, replacing Rose and finished with a team-high 16 points in 30 minutes of game action.

News and Notes:

An MRI on Wednesday night of Rose’s back revealed no structural damage. He is listed as day-to-day and is expected to travel with the team on its upcoming road trip.

Statistically Speaking:

In addition to the remarkable shooting from the arc, Cleveland outscored New York 23-8 in fastbreak points.

Next Up:

The Knicks will jump right back on the road tomorrow morning on a long west coast trip that spans 10 days and includes five games starting on Friday night against the Kings.