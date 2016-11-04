NYK 117, CHI 104: Rose and Noah Celebrate Homecoming as Knicks Upend Bulls

How It Happened:

Emotions ran high in the anticipated homecoming for Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah in Chicago. With the city on fire following the championship parade for the Cubs, the Knicks walked into a hostile atmosphere. New York embraced the intensity by busting out of the gates on a 20-6 run to start the game. Kristaps Porzingis was the offensive catalyst for the road crew with eight early points.

Behind Bulls newcomer Dwyane Wade, Chicago made a run in the second frame to grab the lead and even head to the locker room with a slight one-point advantage at the half.

The third quarter was a turning point as Carmelo Anthony ramped up the offensive production, scoring nine points in the period. New York managed to outscore the Bulls 28-24 and effectively reclaimed the lead heading into the final stanza.

Porzingis scored seven points and a late fast break dunk that created some breathing room for the orange and blue. Rose finished an And-1 to push the lead to 111-102 with just 1:30 on the game clock. The former Bull then launched a cross-court dime to Anthony for a corner 3-pointer and the Knicks escaped the Windy City with a 117-104 victory.

Knick of the Night:

Porzingis was aggressive from the onset and it paid off for the visitors. The big man tallied 27 points and five rebounds in 33 minutes. He shot an efficient 10-of-15 from the floor while hitting 4-of-7 behind the arc in the win.

Statistically Speaking:

Where to start? The Knicks shot 51.7 percent from the floor, 42.9 percent from downtown, dished out a total of 32 assists, and only turned the ball over five times. New York also recorded 54 points in the paint and 18 fast break points.

Notables:

Rose nearly posted a triple-double with 15 points, 11 assists, and seven boards. Anthony scored 25, Courtney Lee added 17, and Noah finished with 16 points and a team-high nine rebounds.

News and Notes:

Lance Thomas did not dress tonight due to a sprained left ankle.

Next Up:

The Knicks will jump on a plane back to New York following the contest. On Sunday afternoon, New York welcomes the Utah Jazz to Madison Square Garden for a matinee matchup.