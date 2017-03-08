MIL 104, NYK 93: Rose Posts 26, Antetokounmpo Scores 32 to Lead Bucks in Comeback Win

How It Happened:

In a game of runs, the Bucks found the right time to put together their most impactful spurt. Both teams held double-digit leads as Milwaukee jumped out to a 27-16 advantage in the first quarter before a 9-0 Knicks run. New York then built a 12-point advantage midway through the third quarter, which was answered by a 19-4 run from the home team to provide them with the lead heading into the final stanza. The versatility of the Bucks lineup was on display in the fourth quarter, powered by breakout star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The “Greak Freak” racked up 22 of his 32 points in the second half, led his team in scoring, rebounds, assists, and blocks. Milwaukee has now won four straight games and captured the season series win after the 104-93 victory over New York.

Knick of the Night:

Derrick Rose was feeling it from the perimeter with several pull-up jumpers en route to a 26-point performance. The point guard knocked down 13-of-16 shots from the field and dished out six assists in 38 minutes of court time.

Notables:

Carmelo Anthony scored 16, Willy Hernangomez ripped down 12 boards in the starting lineup, and Kristaps Porzingis posted 13 points.

News and Notes:

As mentioned above, head coach Jeff Hornacek adjusted his starting lineup to a big five-man group. He placed Hernangomez at power forward next Porzingis and Anthony in the frontcourt. In the previous game, Hornacek brought Hernangomez off the bench and started Lance Thomas.

Statistically Speaking:

The disparity in fast break points and points in the paint were significant for the Bucks. Milwaukee oustscored New York 50-32 in the box and registered 20 fast break points in the win.

Next Up:

The Knicks return to New York for a day of rest before a trip back on the road to Detroit. On Saturday night at 5 PM, the Knicks will face the Pistons on MSG Network.