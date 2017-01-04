MIL 105, NYK 104: Antetokounmpo Hits Game-Winner in Competitive Contest at MSG

How It Happened:

Giannis Antetokounmpo is performing at an All-Star level this year and on Wednesday night the “Greek Freak” delivered on the main stage. With New York leading 104-103 and inbounding the ball, Antetokounmpo reached around Derrick Rose to knock the ball off his leg, forcing a key turnover to give Milwaukee the last possession. The Bucks had 8.6 seconds to work and found Antetokounmpo on the left side of the floor isolated on Lance Thomas where he worked across the floor towards the free throw line for a fading jumper at the buzzer. The ball dropped through the next to secure the 105-104 victory for the road team.

This highly competitive contest was locked at 52-52 at the half before the Knicks created some space in the third quarter with a 10-1 run to start the period. New York outscored Milwaukee 35-21in the third frame as Carmelo Anthony poured in 14 points. However, the Bucks erased a seven-point deficit with over four minutes to go in the contest and handed the Knicks their sixth straight defeat. Antetokounmpo shot 55.6 percent, tallied a team-high 27 points and 13 rebounds in the win. Greg Monroe was effective off the bench with 18 points, and Jabari Parker finished with 15.

Knick of the Night:

Anthony scored 30 points, hit 6-of-10 from the floor in the third quarter, grabbed 11 boards, and dished out seven assists in the defeat. In 36 minutes of court time, Anthony drilled 4-of-10 shots from behind the arc.

Notables:

Mindaugas Kuzminskas scored 11 of his 15 in the first half and logged 19 minutes. Rose added 15, Joakim Noah recorded 16 rebounds, and Courtney Lee posted 11 points.

News and Notes:

Kristaps Porzingis missed his second straight game due to sore left Achilles. The big man did not participate in Tuesday’s practice and the hope is to get him back on the floor on Thursday at MSG Training Center. Optimistically, Porzingis would like to return to game action in Milwaukee on Friday night.

Statistically Speaking:

This game featured 13 lead changes, 11 times it was tied, and both teams scored 48 points in the paint. One stat that was extremely lopsided was the fasbreak points as Milwaukee outscored New York 27-4 in that category.

Next Up:

The Knicks will head back on the road tomorrow afternoon to face a familiar foe. On Friday night, Milwaukee play host in second straight game against New York. The contest is the first of two road games for the Knicks to conclude the week as the squad will face Indiana on Saturday night.